The New Mutants Drops An Awesome New Teaser And Has A Comic-Con Surprise

The New Mutants are coming! Stop laughing. We mean it this time. You guys… stop! New Mutants is a real movie, that really will be coming to theaters one day. And to prove it, the film just announced a [email protected] panel, and dropped a new trailer loaded with cool new footage, Check this out!
Needless to say, Josh Boone’s The New Mutants has been a movie that has suffered delays. Even its delays have been delayed. And right when the movie seems poised to open in August, there are rumors that it might get delayed… again.
But the fact that the film is hosting a Comic-Con panel next week is encouraging. Director Josh Boone will preside over the panel, and be joined cast members Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Alice Braga, Blu Hunt and Henry Zaga. This should be an excellent launch pad for the movie, and a way to really get fans hyped up by showing off more shots of the mutants using their powers.
Can we remain excited? The New Mutants is eyeballing an August 28 release date. That would put it opposite Bill and Ted Face the Music – a movie that’s ALSO having a Comic-Con panel this year. This suggests that both seriously believe that they’re going to open on that date. But naturally, this means a number of things would have to happen first.
Currently, the industry is looking to Christopher Nolan’s Tenet and Disney’s live-action Mulan as the trailerblazers. These are the movies that are expected to reach theaters first, helping multiplexes open, and open safely, with new product. If a clear path is set, The New Mutants and Bill and Ted could follow suit. If the plans fall through, then New Mutants should make its way to Disney+ so audiences can finally see this team in action.
The New Mutants are a Junior Varsity X-Men spinoff, basically. And I mean that with no disrespect. In the Marvel comics, the team lands under the wing of Professor Charles Xavier (who is not expected to appear in this movie), and trained to understand the mutant powers that are very new to them.
Josh Boone always wanted to take a different approach to this film, circumventing a true “origin story” to more set the New Mutants up in a teen horror film. They will be members of a psyche ward who are being manipulated by a villain who wants to control their powers. But if the team can get pasty her influence, they just might learn to work together and become the next mutant supergroup.
The sad part is that even if The New Mutants is great, there’s likely no future beyond this one adventure. Disney and Marvel Studios are expected to do their own thing with mutants now that they have acquired Fox. So teams like X-Force, the X-Men and the New Mutants will have new life… eventually. For now, circle July 23 as the date of the New Mutants Comic-Con panel, and keep it on CinemaBlend to see what news stems from the gathering.