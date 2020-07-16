The New Mutants Drops An Awesome New Teaser And Has A Comic-Con Surprise

The sad part is that even if The New Mutants is great, there’s likely no future beyond this one adventure. Disney and Marvel Studios are expected to do their own thing with mutants now that they have acquired Fox. So teams like X-Force, the X-Men and the New Mutants will have new life… eventually. For now, circle July 23 as the date of the New Mutants Comic-Con panel, and keep it on CinemaBlend to see what news stems from the gathering.