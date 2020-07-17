Chris Hemsworth Has A Message For Fans After Extraction’s Revealed To Be Netflix's Biggest Movie

Leave a Comment
Netflix may not release official ratings or viewership numbers for its original movies or TV programs, but every now and again the company likes to tease some big information for its user base. That happened this week, when a Netflix long-term top movies list revealed Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction is the #1 Netflix movie of all time. Yes, all time. Of course, the actor has already celebrated the good news with a message to the fans.
In times of good news, Chris Hemsworth has often been fond of going to social media to share the good news with his huge fanbase. Writing to his 43.1 million Instagram followers – count ‘em – the actor thanked fans of Extraction and his other works for being “the greatest.”
Can’t thank everyone enough for the continued support of Extraction! Still going strong and sitting at number 1 biggest film ever for Netflix. You guys are the greatest!
It's nice to be appreciated, but to be honest, it’s not just Chris Hemsworth headlining Extraction that led to its success, though having the actor on board likely contributed. The second key selling point for the action film was that it re-teamed Hemsworth with producers Anthony and Joe Russo, who directed Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame in recent movies history. There's another Marvel connection in that Endgame stunt coordinator Sam Hargrave directed as well, which gave it a built-in fanbase.
Throw in the fact that Extraction hit Netflix on April 24, about a month into quarantine in the United States and elsewhere around the world, and it’s easy to see why an inordinately large number of people tuned in. It’s also no surprise that a couple of other films released during or just before quarantine made the list, including The Wrong Missy (May 13) and Mark Wahlberg’s Spenser Confidential (March 6).
Meanwhile, Chris Hemsworth has always been one to show gratitude for the fans who have gotten him to where he is at now in his career. Earlier this year when Extraction was first topping Netflix’s daily Top 10 list, the actor also took to social media to thank the fanbase, saying all the way back in May that it looked as if the movie would be the largest movie in Netflix history. Turns out, that statement was accurate.
Hey, what’s up guys, I hope you’re doing well. I just want to say a massive thank you to everyone who checked out Extraction, you’ve made it the number one film on the planet right now, and it looks like it’s going to be Netflix’s biggest feature film of all time, which is absolutely mind blowing.
Ultimately, at the end of the day Extraction is a good movie, which likely helped propel the flick’s success as well, but having a bunch of other big names with big fanbases may have given the movie the final edge. Having said that, if you haven’t caught Extraction yet, go ahead and join the party. It’ll give you something to ruminate on while we wait for the Russo brothers’ next directorial effort with another Marvel hero.