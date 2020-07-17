The Wild Amount Of Time Palm Springs' Time Loop Was Actually Going On For

Warning: SPOILERS for Palm Springs are about to be spun into play. If you haven’t experienced that particular sci-fi comedy for yourself, turn back around and come back once you’ve taken the ride.

If you’re part of the droves of people who helped make Hulu’s Palm Springs the streaming service’s best opening weekend ever, you’ve probably still got some questions about what exactly happened. Did J.K. Simmons’ Roy ever get out of the loop? What was up with the dinosaurs? How long was Nyles actually in his time loop? Well, there’s answers for each of those questions, especially that last one, as the film’s writer Andy Siara revealed just how long Andy Samberg’s goofball was trapped in recursive purgatory: