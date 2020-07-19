The Best James Bond Villains, Ranked By Effectiveness

9. Ernst Stavro Blofeld (Various Actors/Films, Currently Christoph Waltz)

The Plot: Basically boiling down to world domination, extortion and terrorism, Blofeld has done everything from stealing nuclear warheads to create a biological weapon and even hijacking a diamond magnified satellite… to destroying the world’s nuclear warheads. And almost every plot involves him trying to extort various governments and alliances for one thing: money.

How Far Did It Get: As far as the classic incarnation of Ernst Stavro Blofeld is concerned, the effectiveness of his various plots is a bit shaky. His various schemes through SPECTRE underlings were foiled time and again, and despite the murder of Bond’s wife in On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, his overall track record wasn’t exactly the best. Blofeld can get pretty close to almost in the endzone, but Bond’s usually ready to tackle him when the timing is right.

The Charm Factor: Blofeld’s charm, if there is any to be had, comes from his cockiness. For the most part, the character has been known to rule through fear rather than effective leadership, killing anyone who fails him in the slightest way. Save for some isolated moments, Blofeld isn’t really the charming type; more so the intimidating mastermind.