Wait, Could No Time To Die Be Delayed Again?

As things currently stand, Universal has F9 (which was originally supposed to come out this past April) and Jurassic World: Dominion lined up for April 2, 2021 and June 11, 2021, respectively. So if No Time to Die does get pushed to next summer, the studio will need to slot it in date where it won’t mess with either of those other movies’ performances. However, because Dominion had to pause its production in mid-March and only recently resumed filming, perhaps the threequel will end up being pushed back, and No Time to Die can take its June 11 spot instead.