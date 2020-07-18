Why One X-Men Actor Is ‘Not Really Interested’ In Marvel’s X-Men Reboot

It’s hard to believe it’s been 20 years since X-Men first hit theaters and introduced audiences to Fox’s big screen version of Marvel’s mutants. That film would, of course, spawn a massive franchise that would run for well over a decade. Now, following the Disney/Fox merger, the X-Men are about to get a serious, cinematic makeover, as the franchise will be integrated into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While most are excited to see what Marvel Studios does with the heroes, one of X-Men’s original cast members isn’t quite as eager.