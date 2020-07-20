Rebecca Ferguson's Training With Some Big Guns Ahead Of Mission: Impossible 7

The original image actually comes from a company called Bare Arms, which gets tagged in Rebecca Ferguson's post, which does military support for TV and film. They act as military advisors on set but also do things like firearms training for the actors who need to handle the weapons. In this case, it seems Rebecca Ferguson is being taught how to hands the rifle so when it comes time for her to do so on the set of Mission: Impossible 7, she'll look like she actually knows what she's doing. Based on what we see here, it appears to be working. I certainly wouldn't want to be the one she was aiming at looking like that.