Actor Johnny Ortiz Has Been Charged With Attempted Murder

Current events may be chaotic and uncertain in recent times, but that hasn’t stopped the wheels of law and order from turning in their due process. The latest example of such happenings comes from a case being leveled against actor Johnny Ortiz, best known for starring in Disney’s Macfarland, USA alongside Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner. Ortiz has been charged with attempted murder, and the story of the particulars only gets more interesting as the details continue to pour in.