Actor Johnny Ortiz Has Been Charged With Attempted Murder

Current events may be chaotic and uncertain in recent times, but that hasn’t stopped the wheels of law and order from turning in their due process. The latest example of such happenings comes from a case being leveled against actor Johnny Ortiz, best known for starring in Disney’s Macfarland, USA alongside Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner. Ortiz has been charged with attempted murder, and the story of the particulars only gets more interesting as the details continue to pour in.
TMZ has broken the story, as Johnny Ortiz is currently being held on $1.12 million bail, with a preliminary hearing set to take place at some point today. Ortiz is pleading not guilty, which lines up with the uncertainty that prosecutors have on his connection to the attempted murder of Brian Duke. However, that hasn’t stopped Johnny Ortiz from being charged for his connection to the crime, with the following caveats included:
…for the benefit of, at the direction of, and in association with a criminal street gang with the specific intent to promote, further and assist in criminal conduct by gang members.
Johnny Ortiz is currently in jail, awaiting further proceedings; while his family are trying to raise the money to bail him out through crowdfunding efforts.
More to come…