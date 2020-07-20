What Charlize Theron Would Like Netflix’s The Old Guard Sequel To Be About

Leave a Comment
The following contains spoilers for Netflix's The Old Guard*_.*_
Movie options are severely limited right now, and so the release of Netflix's The Old Guard has felt like finding an oasis while lost in the desert. It's a classic, straight forward action movie in the middle of the summer. It's exactly what fans are probably looking for right now, so the movie would likely get a lot of views for that reason alone, but on top of that, The Old Guard is actually pretty good. It's getting solid reviews and positive response from fans, and that, of course, means people are already talking sequel.
The Old Guard is based on a graphic novel by writer Greg Rucka, and in standard "comic book movie" fashion, the movie teases its own sequel. In a recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Myers, star Charlize Theron says she's ready for the next movie and she wants to see the movie explore the relationship between Andy and Quynh more. According to the actress...
Yeah with another female character which I’m really excited about. The character of Quynh is kind of teased in this. She’s Andy’s kind of right hand person. She was, the two of them, were the first. There’s obviously a relationship there that we didn’t really explore in this film. So, I’m excited if we get the chance to make another one, to explore that, because then we’re just adding another female into the mix, which I think will make it really interesting.
We're briefly introduced to the character of Quynh in a flashback in The Old Guard. We learn that following Andy's transition to immortality, she was alone for a long time before finally finding Quynh, the only other person like her. The pair were together for a long time, exactly how long is unclear, before they were captured. Quynh is dropped to the bottom of the ocean in an iron coffin, where we understand that she repeatedly drowns and is resurrected over and over again for a period of hundreds of years.
In a mid-credits scene at the end of The Old Guard, we discover that Quynh has somehow finally been freed, and she meets up with Booker, who has been exiled from the Guard following his questionable decision making.
It's left ambiguous as to what Quynh's intentions are, but the movie implies that she may have lost her mind due to her experience in the coffin, and if that's the case, she's probably not looking to rejoin Andy. She's more than likely going to be the antagonist of the next movie, assuming there is a next movie. And the conflict between Andy and Quynh is all the more intriguing because we certainly don't know a great deal about the lives the two led together. There was certainly a deep friendship, but there could be much more as well.