What Charlize Theron Would Like Netflix’s The Old Guard Sequel To Be About

The following contains spoilers for Netflix's The Old Guard*_.*_

Movie options are severely limited right now, and so the release of Netflix's The Old Guard has felt like finding an oasis while lost in the desert. It's a classic, straight forward action movie in the middle of the summer. It's exactly what fans are probably looking for right now, so the movie would likely get a lot of views for that reason alone, but on top of that, The Old Guard is actually pretty good. It's getting solid reviews and positive response from fans, and that, of course, means people are already talking sequel.