What Hamilton’s Phillipa Soo Has Learned After Watching Her Own Performance On Disney+

Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical Hamilton became a mega hit when it opened on Broadway back in 2015, but the show's popularity is arguably at its peak right now thanks to Disney+. The new streaming service released a filmed version of the stage musical featuring the original principal actors, allowing Disney+ subscribers to be in the room where it happened. The Hamilton movie also gave the cast a chance to see their own performances, and Eliza Schuyler actress Phillipa Soo recently revealed what she's learned from the experience.