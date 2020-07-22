What's Love Got To Do With It: 5 Things I Still Love About The Tina Turner Biopic

The Empowering Story Of Tina Turner

What’s Love Got to Do with It is based on Tina Turner’s autobiography, Tina: My Life Story. It starts with her being abandoned at a young age by her mother, then flash-forwards to her being a teen moving in with her mother and older sister. Her older sister works at a bar, and Ike Turner (Laurence Fishburne) plays there.

Tina, known back then by her birth name Anna Mae Bullock, falls for Ike, so she practices singing every night to impress him. Immediately, Ike sees her talent and takes her under his wing. The two then begin a relationship, marry, and become a successful duo. They don’t get a fairytale happy ending. Ike is physically, emotionally, and mentally abusive to Tina. He’s also addicted to drugs, so he often acts irrational and paranoid.