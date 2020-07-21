M. Night Shyamalan’s New Mystery Movie Just Added An Exciting New Star

M. Night Shyamalan announced in May 2019 that he’d begun outlining his next movie, which he described as having “a little fun sci-fi bent,” and as of this past May, he’d been storyboarding it. While Shyamalan’s movies are often centered on just a few characters, this latest movie boasts one of its biggest casts yet, so it’ll be interesting to learn how they all fit into this secret narrative.