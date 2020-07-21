M. Night Shyamalan’s New Mystery Movie Just Added An Exciting New Star

Leave a Comment
Filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan had an eventful 2019, with Glass hitting theaters at the beginning of that year and his Apple TV+ series Servant premiering right before the year was over. Additionally, he also began working on his yet-to-be-officially-titled next movie, which began casting back in spring and has now added Gael García Bernal to the lineup.
With plot details still being kept close to the chest, it’s unclear how Gael García Bernal fits into M. Night Shyamalan’s upcoming movie. Nevertheless, he’s the latest addition to this big ensemble that includes Eliza Scanlen, Thomasin McKenzie, Aaron Pierre, Alex Wolff, Vicky Krieps, Abbey Lee, Nikki Amuka-Bird and Ken Leung. Shyamalan is writing, directing and producing this feature, and as he did with The Visit, Split and Glass, he’ll be financing this latest cinematic endeavor, along with the one after that.
As noted in Deadline’s report, this marks one of Gael García Bernal few forays into “tentpole territory,” with the majority of his resume consisting of more independent/prestige fare like Babel, Rosewater, Eva Doesn’t Sleep and, most recently, Wasp Network. As far as reaching particularly large audiences, plenty of folks heard Bernal voicing Hector Rivera in Pixar’s 2017 movie Coco, and he also led the Amazon series Mozart in the Jungle from 2014 to 2018.
M. Night Shyamalan announced in May 2019 that he’d begun outlining his next movie, which he described as having “a little fun sci-fi bent,” and as of this past May, he’d been storyboarding it. While Shyamalan’s movies are often centered on just a few characters, this latest movie boasts one of its biggest casts yet, so it’ll be interesting to learn how they all fit into this secret narrative.
Originally set for release on February 26, 2021, M. Night Shyamalan’s next movie was delayed by Universal Pictures back in April, and it still hasn’t been announced what its new release date will be. Like so many movies of late, it became necessary to push the Shyamalan feature back to the ongoing health crisis, which has disrupted the theatrical business and numerous film and television productions.
As far as his latest released projects go, while Glass wasn’t a critical success, it did do incredibly well for itself commercially, pulling in around $247 million worldwide off a $20 million budget. Then there’s Servant, which was met with generally positive reviews and has already been renewed for a second season. So fingers crossed Shyamalan’s next movie will keep his good luck streak going.
