Shazam! 2: Everything We Know About The DC Sequel

Leave a Comment
In early 2019, David F. Sandberg’s Shazam! turned out to be a wonderful surprise hit. The titular hero didn’t have the same kind of name recognition as fellow DC heroes like Batman and Superman, but the movie turned a lot of heads by being a charming, sweet, and creative origin story, and now anticipation for the sequel is sky high. The good news on that front is that Shazam! 2 is already deep in development – which is what inspired us to put together this guide.
As we here at CinemaBlend tend to do with all of the biggest upcoming releases, we’ve put together this feature gathering all of the information we know about Shazam! 2 thus far, including information from official studio releases, interviews, and more. So what’s the deal with the developing DC Extended Universe blockbuster? Read on to find out!
What Is The Release Date For Shazam! 2?
Having finally gained some traction following the disaster that was Zack Snyder’s Justice League, the DC Extended Universe has a number of extremely exciting titles coming out in the next couple of years – including The Suicide Squad, Black Adam, Flash, and Aquaman 2 – and as things currently stand Shazam! 2 is positioned toward the back end of the schedule. Barring any changes (which it should be noted, are very possible), Shazam! 2 will be playing in theaters everywhere on November 4, 2022.
When Will Shazam! 2 Start Production?
As things stand, answering the question of when Shazam! 2 will start production is a complicated one because the answer is . In June 2019 Zachary Levi said that there were plans in motion that would see cameras start to roll in late spring/early summer 2020, but obviously that was before COVID-19 rocked the world. With most blockbusters typically having a full year in between the start of principal photography and the release date, the film certainly still has more than enough time left to still have the movie ready for its aforementioned November 2022 weekend.
Who Is Directing Shazam! 2?
One could make a strong argument that in the last five years no filmmaker has seen their career blossom faster than David F. Sandberg’s. The director caught a whole lot of attention in 2016 with the release of his stellar horror film Lights Out, and within the next three years he completed work on both Annabelle: Creation and Shazam!. He’s since been making some long term plans recently, having signed on to direct a new scary movie titled The Culling, but his immediate future is Shazam! 2, as Sandberg has signed a deal to return for the sequel and will be making it as his next feature.
What Is The Story Of Shazam! 2?
Like any DC Comics movie/blockbuster franchise project, Shazam! 2 will be holding close to and be secretive about major details in its story right up until the film hits theaters, and with the project not yet starting production we don’t even have anything resembling a basic plot description. That being said, it’s fair to assume that the sequel will follow end credit sequence tradition and follow-up on the big tease that is featured. If that’s the case, we will presumably see a team-up between the evil space worm Mister Mind and Dr. Sivana as they work together and try to take over the seven magical realms known as the Magiclands. Of course, this time around Shazam won’t just have young Freddy as a sidekick for the majority of the movie, and instead have the full support of his brothers and sisters in the Shazam Family.
Who Will Be In Shazam! 2?
Warner Bros. has not yet made any official announcements about the full cast of Shazam! 2 (that will surely come with news about the first day of production). However, with the project being a sequel, there are certain characters whose returns are most definitely expected, and that’s the list of names we’ve assembled for you below (and obviously we will add/change things as new information becomes available):
Shazam (Zachary Levi)
After a pair of Marvel Cinematic Universe movies that gave him almost nothing to do, Zachary Levi’s career in superhero blockbusters completely flipped with the arrival of Shazam!, and at this point it’s a challenge to imagine anyone else playing the role so well. He will be back in Shazam! 2 delighting us with his childish antics and badass superhero abilities.
Billy Batson (Asher Angel)
One of the reasons why it’s a priority for Shazam! movies to film quickly is the fact that star Asher Angel isn’t staying frozen in time/getting any younger, and a big part of the fun in the blockbuster is the contrast between Billy Batson and his superhero self. He was 15 when the first one was in production, and it would appear that he will be at least 18 by the time Shazam! 2 starts shooting. It’s a weird character-based issue that Warner Bros. will need to find a way to deal with eventually, but for now what we do know is that Angel will be back as Billy in the sequel.
Freddy Freeman (Jack Dylan Grazer/Adam Brody)
After a lifetime of obsessing about superheroes, Freddy Freeman got to live out his ultimate dream in Shazam! by transforming into one in the film’s third act. We’re still waiting on confirmation, but it seems fair to assume that both Jack Dylan Grazer and his adult counterpart Adam Brody will be back in the sequel. We can’t wait for the film to double down on the Billy/Freddy banter, as there will be opportunities for both the kids and the adults to explore the awesome friendship.
Darla Dudley (Faithe Herman/Meagan Good)
Darla Dudley has the exact kind of bubbly, charming presence that is impossible not to love in Shazam!, and that goes for both when she is a kid played by Faithe Herman or an adult played by Meagan Good (she got to save Santa Claus!). Like the case with the rest of the Shazam Family, the assumption is that both actors will be back for the sequel.
Mary Bromfield (Grace Fulton/Michelle Borth)
Going from the youngest sibling to the oldest, Mary is just about ready to start her adult life and is preparing for college when we meet her in Shazam!, but following the events at the end of the movie she has another important responsibility on her shoulders. Michelle Borth has said that she has a five-picture deal with Warner Bros. to play the character in the future, so it’s an easy bet that both she and Grace Fulton will be back in Shazam! 2.
Eugene Choi (Ian Chen/Ross Butler)
Ian Chen already had a building fanbase prior to being in Shazam! thanks to his wonderful work as Evan Huang on Fresh Off The Boat, but the superhero movie marked his first time on the big screen, and the video game-obsessed Eugene is a delight. Expect to see both him and his lightning hands-happy adult counterpart Ross Butler back in Shazam! 2.
Pedro Pena (Jovan Armand/D.J. Cotrona)
As he transforms into a superhero in Shazam!, Pedro Pena finds himself also really coming out of his shell, as for most of the film Jovan Armand is a strong silent presence in the group home. The adult version played by D.J. Cotrona (who was once going to play Superman in George Miller’s never-made Justice League: Mortal) very much likes showing off his strength, and that should be very handy as the Shazam Family faces adventures in the future.
Rosa Vasquez (Marta Milans)
Marta Milans plays a wonderful maternal figure to all of the kids in the foster home with Billy Batson, and we’re happy to say that her warm energy will be back in the sequel. The actress has confirmed that she will be back in Shazam! 2 – and it will be fun to see if she is able to deduce that she is the foster mom to six powerful superheroes.
Victor Vasquez (Cooper Andrews)
Andrews as Victor Vasquez – the affable father paternal figure in the first movie. Along with Rosa, they may not have the biggest roles to play in the film, but their presences will be important nonetheless.
Dr. Sivana (Mark Strong)
Having much greater success than the last time he played a character in a DC Comics movie, Mark Strong is wonderful as the sinister and brilliant Dr. Sivana in Shazam!, and the film definitely leaves him in an interesting place. Specifically, he’s incarcerated and can no longer use the symbols he researched to access the Rock Of Eternity. That being said, he has made a new friend who will take him to some supremely interesting places…
Mister Mind (David F. Sandberg?)
As noted earlier, Mister Mind only appears very quickly in Shazam!, seemingly setting up the plot for the sequel, but what makes the character’s presence a little extra interesting is the person providing the voice that comes out of the character’s chest-mounted speaker: director David F. Sandberg. It’s currently unknown if he will continue to play the character in Shazam! 2 or if the production will hire someone else for the gig, but we honestly hope that Sandberg gives it a go.
Will Black Adam Be In Shazam! 2?
While the DC Extended Universe seems like it is slowing down its crossover plans for the time being, there are definitely some interesting things brewing with the development of both the Shazam! series and Dwayne Johnson’s upcoming Black Adam movie (due out in December 2021).
As comic book fans know, Black Adam is the primary antagonist of Shazam in the comics, and there have most certainly been talks about how the two characters will eventually clash on the big screen. Nothing has been confirmed at this point, but it doesn’t seem like Shazam! 2 will be the forum for that brawl. With the sequel fleshing out the aforementioned plot involving the Magiclands, and Black Adam serving to establish its titular character, it’s likely that the two leads won’t have their big showdown until probably 2024 at the earliest.
What Is Shazam! 2’s Rating?
For obvious reasons, movies aren’t given ratings by the MPAA until there is a print that is ready to make its way to theaters, so given the fact that there is not a single frame of Shazam! 2 that exists right now, this question is jumping the gun a little bit. That being said, Shazam! as a brand is clearly targeted at audiences of all ages, so the idea that the sequel will wind up with anything other than a PG-13 is ludicrous.
Where Can You Stream Shazam!?
If you’re starting to grow impatient for the arrival of Shazam! 2, you can always help satiate the wait by just re-watching its predecessor over and over again – which is something that happens to be very doable thanks to the modern world of home video entertainment. Those of you who are HBO Max subscribers can literally watch the blockbuster this instant by clicking on that link and clicking play on the page’s embed. If you don’t pay for that particular streaming service, however, you are not totally out of luck. Provided you are willing to throw down a few bucks, you can purchase a digital version of the film from a variety of retailers including Amazon Prime, and the movie is also available on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD.
As always, stay tuned for all of the latest news and updates about Shazam! 2 on CinemaBlend, and know that we will continue to update this feature as more information becomes available.