Shazam! 2: Everything We Know About The DC Sequel

Will Black Adam Be In Shazam! 2?

While the DC Extended Universe seems like it is slowing down its crossover plans for the time being, there are definitely some interesting things brewing with the development of both the Shazam! series and Dwayne Johnson’s upcoming Black Adam movie (due out in December 2021).

As comic book fans know, Black Adam is the primary antagonist of Shazam in the comics, and there have most certainly been talks about how the two characters will eventually clash on the big screen. Nothing has been confirmed at this point, but it doesn’t seem like Shazam! 2 will be the forum for that brawl. With the sequel fleshing out the aforementioned plot involving the Magiclands, and Black Adam serving to establish its titular character, it’s likely that the two leads won’t have their big showdown until probably 2024 at the earliest.