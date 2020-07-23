Should Marvel Studios Make Deadpool 3? Let’s Talk This Out

This hypothetical decision makes a PG-13 Deadpool sequel almost certainly sound like a watered down follow-up that sells out the character in the name of the powering the Marvel machine at large. Much like Marvel Studios backpedaled on the prospect of Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness being the first horror film of the MCU, Deadpool 3 feels like it's on the edge of becoming another product that sees the studio breaking with what's previously been pledged, all in the name of beefing up box office grosses. Much like a horror-less Doctor Strange sequel sounds like a course correction that's in the name of keeping younger audiences in the picture, a softened Deadpool 3 seems like it spells a lame death of a franchise that started out as a brilliant comedy that stood contrary to the comic movie formula.