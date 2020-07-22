Doctor Sleep Director Confirms Awesome Shining Easter Egg

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Late last year The Haunting of Hill House’s Mike Flanagan delivered a sequel to the Stanley Kubrick classic The Shining in an epic and satisfying way with Doctor Sleep. But in the spirit of its title, many moviegoers hit snooze on the title when it flopped on the big screen with shockingly low box office numbers. Doctor Sleep has at least found a new life on HBOMax and fans are taking notice of an awesome Easter Egg. Check this out: