New Bill And Ted Face The Music Trailer Includes Time Traveling And A Seriously Ripped Keanu Reeves

Leave a Comment
It's been decades since the last Bill and Ted movie but the fans of the two slacker musicians have never stopped wanting to see what happened to them, and now, so very soon, we finally will know. A new trailer for Bill & Ted Face the Music is here and it gives us a lot more to see about the upcoming film. It won't simply be more time with Bill S. Preston Esq. and Ted "Theodore" Logan, but the trailer shows us how their daughters, played by Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine fit into the story.
Check out the new trailer, with appearances by franchise favorites like Ted's dad, Death, and an extremely ripped version of Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter.
It seems that the major problem to be solved in Bill and Ted Face the Music is that reality itself is coming apart, perhaps specifically because Bill and Ted, who were supposed to write the song that united the world, have utterly failed to do so. Now the boys are on a clock, and so they decide to try to use time travel to go into the future to take the thing they need and bring it back to the present, which, has certainly worked for them before. Meanwhile, we have a second time travel storyline that shows the daughters of Bill and Ted doing their own time hopping in order to build a band to perform with their dads, which ultimately leads to them...dying? So basically the kids are getting a condensed version of the first two movies for themselves.
The most notable thing about the film at this point may not be the movie itself so much as the whens and hows of actually seeing it. Originally set for August, Bill and Ted Face the Music has seen a minor release date bump back to September 1. Basically nothing compared to most new releases, but along with that comes the announcement that the film is planning a simultaneous release On Demand and in theaters on that date.
We have yet to see a wide release movie go with a simultaneous release like that. Trolls World Tour was planning on it, but theaters were closed before that happened. This release will also be contingent on theaters actually being open, which at this point is the plan, but we'll have to wait and see what things look like a month from now.
However we end up getting bill & Ted Face the Music, I'll just be happy that we're getting it at all. A Bill and Ted movie is cinematic comfort food and this new film looks to be more of the same, while clearly also having some themes that will likely resonate with the crowd that grew up with these two, and are now grown-ups themselves.
Bill and Ted Face the Music hits theaters and On Demand September 1.