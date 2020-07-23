New Bill And Ted Face The Music Trailer Includes Time Traveling And A Seriously Ripped Keanu Reeves

It seems that the major problem to be solved in Bill and Ted Face the Music is that reality itself is coming apart, perhaps specifically because Bill and Ted, who were supposed to write the song that united the world, have utterly failed to do so. Now the boys are on a clock, and so they decide to try to use time travel to go into the future to take the thing they need and bring it back to the present, which, has certainly worked for them before. Meanwhile, we have a second time travel storyline that shows the daughters of Bill and Ted doing their own time hopping in order to build a band to perform with their dads, which ultimately leads to them...dying? So basically the kids are getting a condensed version of the first two movies for themselves.