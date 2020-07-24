Looks Like Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights Has Been Cancelled

It was always going to be difficult to hold Halloween Horror Nights under anything other than ideal conditions. The event is primarily made up of massive haunted houses, basically big mazes, that guests wander through at their own pace, with various animatronic creations and real humans jumping out to scare them along the way. There would need to be significant management of the maze in order to ensure social distancing between groups inside that would both limit the number of people who could attend and probably just be a logistical nightmare for Universal Studios.