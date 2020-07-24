Despite Changing Movie Schedules, Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Has An Official Release Date

At this point, it's far from clear when we'll actually see movies in theaters again. Movies that were pushed back from April and May into July were then pushed into August and now many of those have been pushed back again. Movies like Avatar 2, that we weren't even expecting to see for a year and a half are now a year further away. Between delayed releases, and delayed productions it's going to take a couple of years at least for the industry to sort out this mess. And yet, it seems that Paramount is still feeling confident enough to set a release date for a movie that hasn't even been on the calendar before now, because Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is now set for April 8, 2022.