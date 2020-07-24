After Hamilton, Could Another Broadway Musical May Be Coming Disney+?

Leave a Comment
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
Over the past few weeks, Lin-Manuel Miranda's Broadway musical Hamilton has somehow become even more of a pop culture sensation. The Tony, Grammy, and Pulitzer winning show recently reached an even wider audience thanks to the Hamilton movie on Disney+, which is a filmed performance featuring the original principal cast. The movie's popularity has resulted in calls for more filmed Broadway musicals, and a new rumor indicates that the streaming service may be bringing another stage performance to streaming.
Hamilton was filmed back 2015 before the principal actors began departing the show. But this isn't the first filmed stage performance of its kind, although the subgenre is arguably reaching its pinnacle of popularity thanks to Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical. And a new report alleges that Disney+ will be continuing this trend by bringing the stage version of Aladdin to the streaming service.
This rumor comes to us from Filmed On Stage, and hasn't been officially confirmed by the House of Mouse. Still, it's an exciting prospect, especially given how many generations of moviegoers grew up watching the original Aladdin movie. According to the report, the West End production of Aladdin was filmed before it closed last year, which will provide the footage necessary to bring the stage adaptation to Disney+ subscribers.
Hamilton and all of the Aladdin movies are currently streaming on Disney+. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.
It makes a great deal of sense for Disney+ to try and bring more filmed stage productions to the streaming service, therefore being a niche place for those types of projects. In addition to Hamilton, the Broadway version of Newsies is also available on Disney+. And if the West End production of Aladdin is already in the can, then it makes sense that Disney might want to put it on it streaming service. We'll just have to wait and see if this rumor comes to fruition.
While Hamilton is next level in regards to its popularity, Aladdin would also be a great choice to bring to Disney+ given the public's continued interest in the property. The live-action Aladdin movie hit theaters in 2019, and passed the $1 billion mark at the box office. The House of Mouse has already green lit a spinoff for Billy Magnussen's Prince Anders on Disney+, with an Aladdin live-action sequel is also in development.
For now we'll just have to wait and see if these rumors about the Aladdin musical coming to Disney+ become a reality. It's certainly an exciting prospect, especially considering how Hamilton's release triggered a massive spike in downloads for the application. Subscriber have been watching and re-watching the hip hop musical, so it would make sense if Disney+ tried to strike while the iron was hot with a similar release. Alas, the news hasn't been confirmed or denied at the time of writing.
Hamilton is currently streaming in its entirety on Disney+. Check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.