After Hamilton, Could Another Broadway Musical May Be Coming Disney+?

Over the past few weeks, Lin-Manuel Miranda's Broadway musical Hamilton has somehow become even more of a pop culture sensation. The Tony, Grammy, and Pulitzer winning show recently reached an even wider audience thanks to the Hamilton movie on Disney+, which is a filmed performance featuring the original principal cast. The movie's popularity has resulted in calls for more filmed Broadway musicals, and a new rumor indicates that the streaming service may be bringing another stage performance to streaming.