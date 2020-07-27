5 Cool Things Charlize Theron Revealed At Her Evolution Of A Badass Comic-Con Panel

It just changed everything for me. It was like the world opened up and the possibilities were just endless. The amount of intelligence she brought to that role. She was completely in demand of it. She owned that world. But it wasn’t forced and it wasn’t written and it wasn’t acted. It was just lived and she was living in that world in such an authentic way and Furiosa was the first time that I felt like I couldn’t even look at her as a character. She felt so real to me and maybe it was because the shoot was so hard [and] the fact that we were there for so long that we really did live in that environment that made me feel that way about her. If that character can, in a small part, do what Ripley did for me as an actress, as a woman, that’s something that I’m incredibly proud of.