Jenny Slate: 7 Great Movie Performances, Including The Sunlit Night

The Sunlit Night (2020)

The Sunlit Night is a prime example of when a leading performance outshines a movie. Please pardon the pun. Though it's bolstered by nice cinematography and lovely Norwegian landscapes, this Sundance indie falls into too many tropes and cliches, while also suffering from several oddly wavering subplots and diverting attentiveness to side characters who don't add much focus. As a result, it becomes yet another coming-of-age story about a character finding themselves that ironically never finds itself. Yet, Jenny Slate's vulnerable, and, yes, radiant screen presence lifts this movie up and brings some emotional sincerity that isn't found in its paint-by-numbers narrative.

It's such a gently captivating performance that it almost makes the movie work. Slate's clear star power cannot be dismissed; it's a shame that she brings such vibrant engagement to this lacking and noticeably edited-down misfire. But she burns bright.