Charlize Theron’s Mad Max: Fury Road Stunt Double Reveals How Feud With Tom Hardy Affected Life On Set

It was hard. It was really hard. It was hard because it was, obviously, I had to spend time with both of them and both of them didn’t want to be together. I had to do everything with [Tom] – so usually Charlize would come in and they’d do scenes together but they didn’t want to do scenes together so I was put in her spot to always be with Tom. Tom’s double was always put with Charlize so we actually worked with the opposite characters.