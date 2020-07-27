Elon Musk Challenges Johnny Depp To A ‘Cage Fight’ Amid Amber Heard Rumors

Even ignoring the Amber Heard/Elon Musk/Cara Delevingne threesome claim, the last month alone has been full of wild developments in the legal clashes on the Heard and Johnny Depp front. As part of Depp’s lawsuit against The Sun, which described the actor as a “wife beater” This includes a picture of an alleged poop Heard took on Depp’s bed being shared online, Heard claiming that Depp dangled a dog outside of a car and the actress admitting that she punched her ex-husband, but saying that it was in self defense. Suffice it to say that this particular celebrity drama isn’t dying down anytime soon.