Elon Musk Challenges Johnny Depp To A ‘Cage Fight’ Amid Amber Heard Rumors

In case you haven’t been keeping up with the ongoing legal drama between actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, one of the celebrities who’s been dragged into the proceedings between the ex-couple is SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk, who dated Heard following her separation from Depp. Just last month, it was alleged that Musk had not only an affair with the Aquaman actress while she was still married to the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, but that Musk also had a threesome with Heard and Suicide Squad actress Cara Delevingne inside Depp’s own LA penthouse.
Not only is Elon Musk denying these allegations, but he’s also willing to face off against Johnny Depp in a cage fight… sort of. First off, here’s what Musk recently had to say about about the affair and threesome rumors:
I definitely was not having an affair with Amber while she was married to Johnny, this is totally false. We did not have the threesome, you know. So I think people think these things are generally more salacious than they are.
Elon Musk then added in his interview with The New York Times that he recommends that Johnny Depp and Amber Heard “bury the hatchet and move on,” and that he hopes Depp (who has derogatorily referred to the industrialist as “Mollusk”) “recovers from this situation.” However, when it was noted how a text message was read in court where Depp threatened to Heard that he’d cut off a part of Musk’s, shall we say, lower-down anatomy, Musk jokingly continued:
If Johnny wants a cage fight, just let me know.
While the prospect of Elon Musk and Johnny Depp going mano-a-mano would surely make for quite the pay-per-view spectacle, it doesn’t sound like Musk is truly willing to engage in such a brawl. Still, considering that Musk told podcaster Joe Rogan a couple years back that he’s trained in various martial arts, no doubt he’d be able to hold his own quite well. Nevertheless, this cage fight undoubtedly stands just as much a chance as happening as that fight between Justin Bieber and Tom Cruise: next to zero.
Even ignoring the Amber Heard/Elon Musk/Cara Delevingne threesome claim, the last month alone has been full of wild developments in the legal clashes on the Heard and Johnny Depp front. As part of Depp’s lawsuit against The Sun, which described the actor as a “wife beater” This includes a picture of an alleged poop Heard took on Depp’s bed being shared online, Heard claiming that Depp dangled a dog outside of a car and the actress admitting that she punched her ex-husband, but saying that it was in self defense. Suffice it to say that this particular celebrity drama isn’t dying down anytime soon.
As for Elon Musk, while he’s best known for his work in the realms of science and engineering, he also has made a name for himself in some entertainment ventures lately. Last November, he voiced an alternate version of himself known as Elon Tusk in an episode of Rick and Morty, and he’s also collaborating with Tom Cruise for the first movie to actually film in outer space.
Stay tuned to CinemaBlend for more updates on the continuing Johnny Depp and Amber Heard saga, and head over to our 2020 release schedule to learn what movies are supposed to hit theaters later this year.