Hulu’s Palm Springs: Are There More Characters In The Time Loop?

Warning: spoilers for Palm Springs are in play. If you haven’t seen the film yet, turn around while you still can, and don’t come back until you’re prepared to face the truth!

It’s been a couple weeks since Hulu’s Palm Springs has broken records and broken fans brains with the intricacies that are present in its time loop. But there’s apparently another question that now needs some answering, and it’s one that you might have already started to think about: are there more than three people stuck in the time loop that Palm Springs presents to its audience? Apparently some recent discussion has pegged that not only are Cristin Milioti's Sarah, Andy Samberg's Nyles, and J.K. Simmons' Roy working their way through this time trap, but a potential fourth player may be present in the game.