The White Lotus Season 3 Cast Told Me Who They Want To See In Season 4, And There’s So Many Great Picks

Who's checking in next?

That time has come. We no longer get to look forward to the next The White Lotus episode on the 2025 TV schedule, because this weekend is the end! Of Season 3, at least. Now our final theories are in, it's time to look forward to Season 4 and while yes, we've been thinking ahead about where it could be set, I actually think what might be more interesting is who signs on for the cast. So, I asked two of this season’s cast members, and they had some solid ideas.

So far, we’ve seen a slew of big stars join The White Lotus. Remember when Connie Britton, Alexandra Daddario (and her white bikini) and Sydney Sweeney were all in the first season? And what about Aubrey Plaza and the return of Jennifer Coolidge in Season 2? The Season 3 cast has been even more stacked with the likes of Walton Goggins, Jason Isaacs, Parker Posey, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Lalalisa all a part of it. Who could be next?

The White Lotus’s youngest cast members Sarah Catherine Hook and Sam Nivola, who play two of the Ratliff kids have some ideas. As Nivola brainstormed:

Christopher Walken. Like one of those old stars. That would be so cool. Or like Al Pacino. Or, what about Tom Cruise?

Oh, I love Walken in Severance, and would be so game for the 82-year-old to play a retiree with some sort of dark secret in the next The White Lotus edition. Plus, due to Severance, we already know he's game for TV.

Sure, the 84-year-old Al Pacino would also be a great character actor from the same generation to catch on the small screen for another one of Mike White’s enrapturing storylines. Cruise is another interesting one because the actor has been so invested in big-screen affairs, so it’s the last place we’d think to find him, though that probably means a Lotus appearance is never gonna happen.

Christopher Walken on Severance

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Nivola, who is actually the son of Emily Mortimer and Alessandro Nivola, also said he’s thought about Kieran Culkin before as well. Culkin recently was part of the 2025 Academy Award winners for A Real Pain after having an incredible run on TV (full of award wins) as part of the Succession cast as well. And, Hook had this fabulous idea to throw out there:

Meryl [Streep] could just play every character.

I mean, of course. How could someone not mention Meryl Streep? She belongs everywhere always. And we definitely know she’s been loving being part of television shows given her stint on Only Murders In The Building after previously doing Big Little Lies. N

ow, if Streep were to come on The White Lotus, I’d definitely want her to play something completely different from other roles of hers, but to me this is a solid thought and one I'd love to see play out in Mike White's hotel universe.

Meryl Streep as Loretta Durkin in Only Murders in the Building Season 3

(Image credit: Hulu)

During the interview, we also talked about how an actor from the ‘90s like Alicia Silverstone would be a good pick to follow up Posey’s viral time in Season 3. Though whether an actor signs on might have to do with which location the next season is going to be filmed in. For Season 3, the cast committed to being in Thailand for seven months, which proved to be oddly lonely for many of them.

And of course there’s always Parker Posey’s ideas for Jennifer Coolidge to return via hallucination! We’ll of course be looking out for casting updates once Season 4 does get underway.

