That Time Keanu Reeves Hosted A John Wick 3 Viewing Party For The Bill And Ted 3 Cast And Crew

I think my favorite moment, my most salient moment, was on a day where we were shut down because of the potential hurricane. We were all stuck up in a town called Covington, and Alex and Keanu both, in different ways, like, hosted the whole cast and the whole crew. We actually went to, it was like a 1 o'clock performance of John Wick. The whole crew and cast were stuck there, and Keanu actually hosted this production of John Wick that we all watched. And then Alex hosted a lunch afterwards… We just hung out, none of us could work, and I thought ‘This is just amazing.’