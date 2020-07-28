That Time Keanu Reeves Hosted A John Wick 3 Viewing Party For The Bill And Ted 3 Cast And Crew

Leave a Comment
At the beginning of next month, Bill and Ted fans will finally get to reunite with Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves’ beloved doofus characters after nearly three decades in Bill and Ted Face the Music. However, filming on the threequel took place a little over a year ago, and this resulted in a sort of colliding of worlds for Reeves, as he ended up hosting a viewing party for Face the Music’s cast and crew for a movie of his that was out at the time, John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum.
This information comes from Bill and Ted Face the Music co-writer and producer Ed Solomon, who was in attendance for the film’s Comic-Con @ Home panel alongside Alex Winter, Keanu Reeves and many others, and was hosted by Kevin Smith. Here’s what Solomon recalled when talking about his favorite times on the Face the Music production:
I think my favorite moment, my most salient moment, was on a day where we were shut down because of the potential hurricane. We were all stuck up in a town called Covington, and Alex and Keanu both, in different ways, like, hosted the whole cast and the whole crew. We actually went to, it was like a 1 o'clock performance of John Wick. The whole crew and cast were stuck there, and Keanu actually hosted this production of John Wick that we all watched. And then Alex hosted a lunch afterwards… We just hung out, none of us could work, and I thought ‘This is just amazing.’
Considering how popular the John Wick franchise is, being treated to any screening of the third movie would be a treat for a lot of folks, but to have is hosted by Keanu Reeves is next level cool. I’m especially jealous of whoever was seated right next to Reeves as the movie played, as they could have whispered a bunch of questions to him about what his third outing as the intense assassin was like. Kudos to Alex Winter for also providing food afterwards.
Bill and Ted Face the Music began filming in late June-early July of 2019 and wrapped up towards the end of the following August, and since John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum came out on May 17 f that year, this screening must have occurred sometime during the latter half of its theatrical run. Like its predecessors, Parabellum was met with a lot of positive critical reception, and it’s also the highest-grossing entry in the series thus far with a $326 million global haul.
Now middle-aged and with kids of their own, Bill and Ted Face the Music sees the eponymous protagonists being warned by a visitor from the future to create their long-heralded epic song in less than two hours in order to save all life on Earth and across the universe, requiring them to go on yet another time travel journey to accomplish the task. The threequel’s cast also includes William Sadler, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Samara Weaving, Kristen Schaal, Anthony Carrigan, Jayma Mays, Erinn Hayes and Holland Taylor.
Bill and Ted Face the Music is now slated to drop in limited theaters and on VOD September 1. As for the other movies supposed to come out later this year, you can find that information in our 2020 release schedule.