Black Widow Star Reveals Why He’s Excited For Audiences To See The Marvel Solo Flick

Leave a Comment
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is currently in a strange place, as there hasn't been a new release in over a year. Cate Shortland's Black Widow was originally set to arrive in theaters over the summer, before being pushed to the fall amid closed theaters and global health concerns. The long-awaited solo flick will dig into the past of Scarlett Johansson's signature hero, and also introduce a slew of new characters. This includes O.T. Fagbenle mysterious newcomer Mason. And now the actor has revealed what he's excited for audiences to see in the blockbuster.
O.T. Fagbenle has been working steadily over the years, with notable roles in HBO's Looking at Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale. The 39 year-old actor will make his comic book debut in Black Widow, in a mysterious role that hasn't been featured in the trailers. I recently had the chance to speak briefly with Fagbenle about his role in the Cate Shortland's blockbuster, more specifically what he's excited to share with the audience once its released. And he said,
It goes without saying that Florence and Scarlett who were nominated for an Oscar last year, are dynamite on screen. So congratulations to all of our security. We’re going to be able to watch those two on screen a lot. Brilliant, big win. But I also think Cate, our director brings an auteur vision for this genre. And I’m really excited for people to see that too.
Well, this is intriguing. It looks like Black Widow is all about the pair of Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh, who play Widows and sister figures. What's more, director Cate Shortland is reportedly bringing something truly unique to the genre as a whole. Is it November yet?
Black Widow's tenure in the MCU is currently streaming on Disney+. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.
I had privilege of speaking with O.T. Fagbenle about his new Hulu series Maxxx which he created, directed, wrote, and starred. Eventually our conversation turned to his upcoming MCU debut, and the delay in Black Widow's release. While unable to speak to the specifics of the blockbuster's contents, Fagbenle made it known that the work of Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, and Cate Shortland is what made Black Widow possible.
On the road to Black Widow's release in theaters, the cast has already been praising what Cate Shortland has brought to the MCU with her unique vision. While superhero movies are everywhere, director-driven stories are often able to rise to the top of the genre. And given how beloved the title character is, both Natasha and Scarlett Johansson have earned an appropriate send-off.
Both Black Widow and The Handmaid's Tale Season 4 have been delayed a result of ongoing global health concerns, so O.T Fagbenle will have to keep both highly anticipated projects' secrets for a while longer. And in the meantime, his comedy series Maxxx has just arrived on Hulu, showing a decidedly lighter note to the actor. We'll just have to wait and see how his character ultimately factors into the story of Black Widow.
Black Widow is currently expected to arrive in theaters on November 6th, and Maxxx is streaming now on Hulu. Be sure to check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.