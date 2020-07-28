G.I. Joe Spinoff Snake Eyes Is The Latest Movie To Be Delayed

And Snake Eyes wasn't delayed to give its release date to some other film that had to be pushed back, which is the other reason that we're seeing release dates shuffle around. And considering the fact that Paramount has had to push other films like Top Gun: Maverick and A Quiet Place Part II into 2021 you'd think the studio would want to put something on the books this year. It's possible that for whatever reason Snake Eyes just won't be done by August due to the massive delays and so it had to be done. Or it could simply be the feeling that, even if theaters are open, attendance might be so low that movies that are released could end up failing through no fault of their own.