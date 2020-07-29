Tenet Has Screened Privately, And It Sounds Like It’ll Be A Great Return To Theaters

It seems clear that the theatrical film world is going to be a very different place when and if we ever really come out the other side of this nightmare, but a lot of people are very committed to making sure that theatrical film exhibition is a thing that will happen again one day. While we haven't seen a new movie released in theaters since March, and at this point don't expect to see anything major hit until September, Christopher Nolan's Tenet seems quite focused on being the first big release out of the gate, and based on the reaction of the handful of people who have seen it, it will be worth it.