Every Kevin Smith Movie, Ranked

Though his output isn't consistent, Kevin Smith has come a long way. He went from a small-town New Jersey clerk to one of the most well-known cult filmmakers of the past 30 years. That's not an easy feat, but Smith stayed true to his brand and appealed to his loyal fanbase. He's a sharp wit, if not a refined one, and he puts his big heart into everything, no matter the quality.

Kevin Smith makes the movies he wants to make, and he rarely loses his passion. His filmography is imperfect, but it does include some fun, enjoyable films. Certainly, you don't make it this far in this business without proving yourself once or twice. With that said, let's rank Kevin Smith's movies.