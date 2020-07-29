Why Superman's Black Suit Is So Important For The DC Hero

The Arrowverse debuted the black suit for Tyler Hoechlin’s Superman but in a much different context than how it is symbolized for the character. In the Elseworlds event, the man behind the suit is a psychiatrist named Dr. John Deegan, who used the Book of Destiny to give himself the looks and powers of Superman. He wore a black suit instead of red and blue when he posed as the Kryptonian on Earth-1. This version of the black suit obviously derives outside of the classic reason why Superman wears black. Besides the Elseworlds version, each of these iterations show a dawning of the character becoming his truest self; a symbol of hope. He has to be at his best when he wears the red and blue ,and when he’s trying to earn them out of respect, he changes his look.