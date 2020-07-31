Star Wars Fan Points Out The Movie Titles Are Mixed Up, And My Mind Is Blown

Leave a Comment
Star Wars is one the most popular film franchises of all time, with entire generations brought up on the galaxy far, far away. The nine-film Skywalker Saga ended with J.J. Abrams' The Rise of Skywalker last December, which provided an ending to the story that moviegoers had been following for decades. But it turns out that Episode IX should have actually had the name of a previous movie-- at least according to one fan who swapped all of the titles of the movies. And my mind is blown.
It's always exciting to see what each new Star Wars movie will be named, as its the first real tease of what the blockbuster might contain. But according to one fan of the galaxy far, far away, each of the nine movies' titles would actually make more sense swapped with another. And after watching the video explanation before, you'll never be able to look at Star Wars titles the same way.
Mind. Blown. With the Skywalker Saga now behind us, the fandom has the chance to examine the Star Wars franchise as a whole. And it turns out that the movie's iconic titles would make more logical sense during different times within the canon. Let's break down exactly what we're being told here.
The above video comes to us from Twitter, after originally appearing on TikTok. The clip goes chronologically through the Star Wars franchise, and argued why each title should actually be swapped. Funny enough, the hypothesis actually trades the name of Episode I and Episode IX in a way that really makes sense. Since OG prequel Episode I is focused on a young Anakin Skywalker, it would make sense for the movie to be titled The Rise of Skywalker. More literal right?
And as Palpatine is revealed to be the puppet master behind the events of the sequel trilogy in Episode IX, the video claims that it should be titled The Phantom Menace. After all, J.J. Abrams' blockbuster revealed that the events of the previous two movies including Snoke were actually all at the behest of Palpatine and his secret, menacing ways.
The video goes on to swap the title of every single main installment of the Star Wars franchise, to hilarious results. The delivery is deadpan, and he's got a great reasoning for each movie's proposed re-branding. For instance, Attack of Clones was swapped from Episode II to Episode III, as the threequel shows Order 66 saw the Clones turning on their Jedi allies. Meanwhile, the previous movie can be titled Revenge of the Sith, since it shows Palpatine and Dooku amassing an army to take on the the Jedi.
Another title swap that stood out to me was Return of the Jedi. According to the creator of the above video, that movie should actually be called The Last Jedi, as both Yoda and Anakin die throughout the course of its runtime. It's wild seeing how titles that were invented during the sequel trilogy would work so well in previous installments of the franchise thanks to retrospect. As always, the Star Wars franchise continued to entertain.
Star Wars will continue with live-action shows on Disney+, as we wait for a few announced movie projects to develop.