6 Marvel Characters Leslie Odom Jr. Would Be Perfect To Play

Rocket Racer

While I may have mentioned at the top of this article that it might be in Leslie Odom Jr.'s best interest to land a specifically heroic role following Aaron Burr in Hamilton, ask any actor, and a lot of them will tell you that playing a villain is more fun. With Rocket Racer, however, he could go either way, as the souped-up skateboard rider first appeared as an enemy to Spider-Man in 1977 before a stint in prison inspired him to become a reformed superhero who studies at the Avengers Academy. Of course, in either of those iterations, he is described as a child prodigy, which means, either way, that Odom's casting would require some major reinvention, which is practically Marvel Studios' specialty by now.