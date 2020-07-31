Ashley Judd Just Won A Battle In Allegations Against Harvey Weinstein

When the Divergent actress spoke out about her 1998 experience with Harvey Weinstein, she explained that he had made unwanted demands in her Beverly Hills hotel room, such as asking her to watch him shower and trying to give her a massage. She believes her rejection came back to bite her when she was up for a role in Lord of the Rings. Peter Jackson has since confirmed that he removed the actress from consideration from a role after a meeting with Harvey Weinstein. He, or someone from Miramax, allegedly called her a “nightmare” to work with.