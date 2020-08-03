Netflix’s The Old Guard Writer Gives Sequel Update

Leave a Comment
The streaming wars has seriously heated up over the past few years. As a result, Netflix has been releasing more original movies, in addition to the streaming service's myriad TV shows. One of the most recent hits was Gina Prince-Bythewood's The Old Guard starring Charlize Theron. And now the film and comic writer has spoken up about possible plans for a sequel.
Netflix's The Old Guard started trending on the streaming service immediately upon its release July 10th. The story originated in comics, and original writer Greg Rucka also penned the film adaptation's screenplay. The Old Guard's popularity made a sequel seem like an inevitability, and now Rucka has addressed that possibility, saying:
Yeah, certainly. There have been discussions, nothing is confirmed, and I don’t think there will be a decision made as to whether or not another one is in the offering for a while yet. The decision to make another one is going to be made by people who are far outside of my lane. If they decide to do another one, I am absolutely there for it.
Well, this is hopeful. Because while The Old Guard 2 hasn't gotten the green light from Netflix, there are some early discussions happening about the sequel. The original movie definitely set up the story's continuation, but it's unclear exactly when the project might come to fruition. But according to Greg Rucka, it might be a while before Andy and company return.
Greg Rucka's comments to DiscussingFilm help to peel back the curtain on The Old Guard's reception, and the possibility of a streaming sequel. Netflix has been shown to move forward with sequels for its big hits, with follow-ups to Extraction and Bird Box in the early stages of development. Hopefully the talks around The Old Guard result in another installment in the burgeoning franchise.
Spoilers ahead for Netflix's The Old Guard.
Narratively, there are a ton of threads to pull from for a sequel to The Old Guard. Charlize Theron's protagonist Andy is no without her immortality and healing powers, which will raise the stakes of any future conflict she's involved in. Kiki Layne's Nile has officially become a member of the family, and it'll be interesting to see how much more deadly she becomes in a future installment.
Additionally, The Old Guard's final scene reveals that Quynh has somehow escaped from her fate of constantly drowning in an iron maiden. She shows up in Booker's apartment, and will presumably be an antagonist for the movie's possible sequel. After all, Andy stopped looking for her.
The Old Guard is currently streaming on Netflix. Be sure to check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.