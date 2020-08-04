Trust Me, Watch Shudder's Host On Your Computer Instead Of Your TV

Watching the film on a computer screen creates the illusion that you are more than an audience member, but actually part of the Zoom call which takes place and, therefore, in just as much danger as your friends (the characters) are.

While the film does not welcome any interactivity a la Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, you may even be surprised to find yourself wanting to participate in the story, which I can personally vouch for by how often I would holler, scream, and grip my laptop for dear life, or the moment I caught myself subconsciously adjusting my speaker volume as the characters were doing the same thing. I imagine that legendary producer William Castle would have been so proud of Host for unwittingly continuing his influence toward immersive, theatrical gimmicks of a similar nature even beyond the silver screen, and quite effectively, too.