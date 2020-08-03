Spider-Man And Venom Collide In Epic Marvel Fan Art

View this post on Instagram

Spider-Man Day // Venom meets Spidey . Wishing everyone a Happy Spider-Man Day! To celebrate, here is a little edit I did of one of my favourite Spidey artworks. Absolutely love the new Red and Black suit, and it goes really well with the Spidey/Venom matchup. Can’t wait to finally see this happen on the big screen one day. Enjoy ! Join me on Patreon for high-res art, process and more!