Spider-Man And Venom Collide In Epic Marvel Fan Art

It's no secret that superhero movies are everywhere. Following the success of the MCU, plenty of studios have started their own cinematic universes. Sony is in the midst of kickstarting the newly named Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters, which began with Ruben Fleischer's Venom. Sony and Marvel's new deal will allow Tom Holland's Peter Parker to appear in both franchises. Fans are eager to see Spider-Man meet Venom, and a new piece of fan art imagines what that conflict might look like.
Venom was a sleeper hit in 2018, with Tom Hardy's future as the title character guaranteed. But the movie was noticeably missing Spider-Man, who is typically the heroic answer to Venom. It's currently unclear when we'll finally see Tom Holland and Tom Hardy working together on a comic book adaptation, although some epic fan art shows what that might look like. Check it out below.
Yikes. Peter Parker is going to have his hands full whenever he finally meets Venom, especially if the two start off as adversaries. The symbiote that shares a body with Eddie Brock has a penchant for biting off adversaries' heads, so that'll likely be a very real threat for the web crawler we know and love.
The above image comes to us from the social media of digital artist Mizuri. They've got a clear interest in comic book properties, and have created digital fan art about Marvel and DC projects alike. Since before Venom hit theaters in 2018, moviegoers have been waiting for Tom Holland's Peter Parker to interact with the antihero, hopefully resulting in some epic action sequences in the process.
In the fan art you can see Venom and Spider-Man coming face to face, and it really highlights the size difference between the characters. Tom Holland's Peter Parker stands at 5'8, while Venom is a hulking character in the Sony universe. It's just one of the many ways the antihero will challenge Spider-Man whenever they finally share the screen in live-action.
It's currently unclear when this meeting will occur, but both the Spider-Man and Venom movies are planning new installments. An untitled third Spider-Man movie was expected for 2021, although it seems unlikely that Venom would get to join the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe. As for Venom: Let There Be Carnage, the upcoming sequel will focus largely on Woody Harrelson's Carnage. But perhaps the crossover will be teased during a credits scene like the original Venom did.
CinemaBlend will keep you updated on all things Spider-Man and Venom as details become public. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.