Watch A Disney World Employee Tell Riders They Should Stay In Splash Mountain Log Flume As It's Sinking

You can hear the voice of the Disney World cast member telling the people that getting out of the boat is a safety hazard, which is true, but then sitting in the sinking boat potentially is as well. While the water is actually only a foot or so deep, and so nobody is in danger of drowning, nobody really wants to sit in the water and get soaked either. Of course, if somebody were to fall while getting out of the boat at an unapproved location, injuries could potentially be much worse.