Kindergarten Cop: 5 Things That Don't Make Sense About The Arnold Schwarzenegger Movie

When the teacher and student are looking at the tower, Kimble never even thinks to tell Dominic that maybe he shouldn't go climb a tall tower that will certainly lead to danger, injury, and possibly even death with one slip. And wouldn't you know it, that's what happens later in the movie when the young boy goes missing. Remembering the conversation (and hopefully the fact that he should have advised against it), Kimble goes and rescues Dominic who is stuck after slipping on the platform. All of that could have been avoided if Kimble, who is really into being a teacher at that point, would have said something.