What The Tangled Voice Cast Is Doing Now

It's (almost) been a decade since Tangled came to theaters. Can you believe it? I'm having trouble wrapping my head around it. The long-in-the-works Rapunzel movie was an expensive, lavish accomplishment, serving as Disney's first entirely CG princess movie. The resulting film was a lovely mix of old and new sensibilities, as it brought a sense of buoyancy and exuberance to its old-fashioned tale that wasn't seen in Disney's prior CG features.

As a result, Tangled paved the way for the likes of Frozen and other Disney hits that fostered the company's rejuvenated creative period throughout the 2010s. With its splendidly vivid visuals, catchy songs, charming characters, and heartfelt storytelling, Tangled was one of Disney's finest and most undervalued modern smashes following Frozen's cultural dominance. Now that 10 years have passed since Tangled swung into theaters, let's find out what the talented voice cast of Disney's Tangled is doing now.