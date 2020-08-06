Snyder Cut Fan Poster Shows Ryan Reynolds’ Green Lantern Against Darkseid

Leave a Comment
It’s been nearly a full decade since Ryan Reynolds’ first and only outing as Green Lantern, and while he’s since moved onto (ironically) greener superhero pastures with Deadpool, he never passes up a good opportunity to make fun of his time as the Emerald Knight. However, following Reynolds making a quip about the Snyder Cut, now some fans are talking about the prospect of seeing his Green Lantern show up in Zack Snyder’s Justice League vision.
Case in point, here’s one fan’s rendition of what it would look like if Ryan Reynolds’ Green Lantern faced off against Darkseid, who is appearing in Zack Snyder’s Justice League after being removed from the theatrical cut. Take a look at what graphic artist BossLogic mocked up:
This would be one hell of a battle. Darkseid is one of the mightiest beings in the DC universe, and while Hal Jordan (and most other Green Lanterns) doesn’t boast any natural superpowers, his emerald ring of willpower allows him to fly and create physical constructs from his mind. That doesn’t guarantee victory against Darkseid, but it definitely gives him better odds of survival. Obviously having the other Justice Leaguers by his side would be preferable.
In case you’re out of the loop, Ryan Reynolds recently debunked the rumor that he’s playing Hawkman in the upcoming Black Adam movie, but he also mentioned that he’d love to be in the Snyder Cut and heard he “may already be in it.” While one would imagine that’s just a classic Reynolds joke given how often he pokes fun of Green Lantern, some folks looking forward to the Snyder Cut have nonetheless wondered if this iteration of the character might appear.
That seems incredibly unlikely, though obviously if any official information comes out claiming the contrary, we’ll be sure to let you know. For now, Ryan Reynolds is still firmly in Camp Deadpool and is working to get Deadpool 3 off the ground over at Marvel Studios.
That’s not to say there isn’t any kind of Green Lantern presence in Justice League. For one thing, a Lantern known as Yalan Gur was present in the theatrical cut’s flashback battle. As far as the Snyder Cut is concerned, Zack Snyder said late last year that a different Green Lantern participated in his version of Justice League. It’s also previously been rumored that a post-credits scene involving Kilowog and Tomar-Re visiting Batman was hashed out to set the stage for Green Lantern Corps, but later scrapped.
Zack Snyder’s Justice League is expected to be released onto HBO Max sometime in early to mid-2021. There’s also more live-action Green Lantern media to look forward to, with the Green Lantern Corps movie still being in development and HBO Max making a Green Lantern TV series. As for what other DC movies are on the way, you can find that information in our comprehensive guide.