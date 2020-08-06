Snyder Cut Fan Poster Shows Ryan Reynolds’ Green Lantern Against Darkseid

This would be one hell of a battle. Darkseid is one of the mightiest beings in the DC universe, and while Hal Jordan (and most other Green Lanterns) doesn’t boast any natural superpowers, his emerald ring of willpower allows him to fly and create physical constructs from his mind. That doesn’t guarantee victory against Darkseid, but it definitely gives him better odds of survival. Obviously having the other Justice Leaguers by his side would be preferable.