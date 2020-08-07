5 Things The MCU’s X-Men Can Learn From The Original Fox Franchise

In order to keep the vision going throughout, this more “gritty” take on the X-Men not only defined the series, but allowed the filmmakers to implement a ton of character designs much different from the characters from the pages of the comics. Going forward, we’d like to see the MCU lean into some of the classic looks for the characters and generally use them more for their storyline development. We’re not too worried here, as that’s what the MCU does best. It's all an improvement over Bryan Singer’s apparent ban of comic books from the set of the first film.