The Town: 9 Behind-The-Scenes Facts About Ben Affleck's Movie

In a career full of inconsistencies, 2010's The Town proved to be a defining moment for Ben Affleck. Following a few notable missteps after his incredible early success with Good Will Hunting, Ben Affleck's second-life as a captivating director started out exceptionally with 2007's debut, Gone, Baby, Gone. But it was ultimately more of a critical success than a commercial one, preventing the actor/director's accomplished first film from finding a wide audience (at least, during its theatrical run).

Through The Town, Ben Affleck proved to the masses that he was the real deal. The crime film served as a rock-solid introduction for the tabloid-friendly celebrity as a triple threat and revved his career as a leading man. As a result, Affleck continued to prove himself with his follow-up, the Best Picture-winning Argo, but The Town was what established his career for the decade to follow. Now, close to ten years later, we're here to explore a few fun facts about Affleck's second film.