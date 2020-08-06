Janelle Monae's Antebellum Is Skipping Its Theatrical Run

Leave a Comment
If any studio has had a particularly rough 2020, it has to be Lionsgate. With pretty much the entire studio’s 2020 slate pushed into later than intended debuts, movies like Antebellum looked like far off prospects for entertainment and enjoyment. But this post Mulan on VOD world seems to be changing that particular tune, especially when it comes to the new Janelle Monae film, as Antebellum is skipping its theatrical run and debuting on Premium VOD in the next couple of months.
Through an official announcement through the film’s official Twitter, Antebellum’s “ultimate big screen event” has now been scheduled for a September 18th debut on Premium VOD. With the original debut slated for April 24, 2020; the closing of major theatrical chains due to world events necessitated that the mindbending horror film from writers/directors Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz be delayed to an August 21, 2020 theatrical debut.
That all changes today, as the story of Janelle Monae’s protagonist being mysteriously pulled from the modern day back into the days of American slavery is now heading to a TV screen near you. Though at this time, there’s no official announcement of a price point for the film, it wouldn’t be surprising if the Premium VOD window sees the movie starting out with a $19.99 rental fee. Which could lead to some other films making very similar decisions in the coming weeks.
Antebellum will make history on PVOD, starting September 18th.
