Janelle Monae's Antebellum Is Skipping Its Theatrical Run

If any studio has had a particularly rough 2020, it has to be Lionsgate. With pretty much the entire studio’s 2020 slate pushed into later than intended debuts, movies like Antebellum looked like far off prospects for entertainment and enjoyment. But this post Mulan on VOD world seems to be changing that particular tune, especially when it comes to the new Janelle Monae film, as Antebellum is skipping its theatrical run and debuting on Premium VOD in the next couple of months.