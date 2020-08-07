Birds Of Prey’s Black Canary Reveals How Casting Backlash Helped Her Performance

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

When it was announced that Jurnee Smollett-Bell was going to play the role of Black Canary in Birds of Prey, that brought a wave of backlash from some members of the comic book fan community. As the character is typically depicted as a white female, some thought that the casting was an example of filmmakers trying to change an aspect that needed no alteration. While it was a bad situation, it did give Smollett-Bell this particular advantage for when she portrayed her character. As she put it: