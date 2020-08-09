5 Reasons Why Black Widow Is The Better Movie To Charge $30 For Than Mulan

It seems weird to say this, but with Mulan, you kind of have a splintered audience. On one hand, you have the people who love the original movie (like myself) who might be curious about what this live-action movie will be like. But are we curious enough to pay $30 to see it? Then, you have the people who have never seen the original Mulan (even though you can watch it on Disney+) who might have been interested in how this new one looks, but there’s no guarantee that those people would have gone out to see this movie, either. So just all around, I don’t think Mulan is the movie that Disney should be trying this new experiment on.