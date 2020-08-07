The Advice Denzel Washington Gave Tenet's John David Washington When He Started Acting

John David Washington has been on quite the run the past couple of years. With his role in HBO’s hit drama Ballers, as well the lead in Spike Lee’s Academy Award winning biopic BlacKkKlansman, his career has brought him to the point he’s currently at, awaiting the release of what could be the biggest film on his resume thus far: Tenet. And throughout his working life, John David has forged ahead to try and make it on his own steam, as the career of his father Denzel Washington could have been enough of an in for him to make it in life.