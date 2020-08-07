Brian Austin Green Had A Little Petty Revenge Following Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Post

Brian Austin Green has doubled down on parenting in recent weeks as Megan Fox went back to work on her movie with Machine Gun Kelly Midnight in the Switchgrass, which started filming again in Puerto Rico in June. Meanwhile, while it’s been clear that Fox has thrown herself into this new relationship, Brian Austin Green was also seen dating Courtney Stodden, though he says there's been much more of a microscope on his life since his split. He also recently revealed in an interview with Hollywood Raw that he had no idea Instagram was such a hot place for dating until he broke up with his wife.