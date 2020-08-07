Could Val Kilmer Announce The Schumacher Cut Of Batman Forever At DC FanDome?

For those who have no idea what I’m talking about, Batman Forever went through a lot of edits before its release in the summer of 1995. Director Joel Schumacher said that the movie was originally over two and a half hours long, but the final product ended up just being a little over two hours. Some of Forever’s deleted scenes have been included as special features on various home media releases, and when watching them, it’s clear the movie could have been much darker than what we got.