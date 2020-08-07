Star Trek Franchise Getting Shaken Up As Paramount Plans Its Next Movie

While the Star Trek franchise is once again thriving in the television realm thanks to CBS All Access shows like Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Picard, the film side of things has been dormant since the release of Star Trek Beyond in 2016. Over the last year, it’s looked like the Star Trek movie from the mind of Fargo showrunner Noah Hawley might get Star Trek’s cinematic journey back on track, but now word’s come in that Paramount Pictures is setting that project to the side… for now.